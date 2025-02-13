Steph Curry's Pass To Jimmy Butler Went Viral In Warriors-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas).
During the first half, Steph Curry made a pass to Jimmy Butler that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Warriors new duo connect in transition
Steph throws a beautiful lead pass up ahead to Jimmy for the STUFF!"
Curry had five points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 2/4 from the field in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Butler (who is in his second game with Golden State) had four points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 2/5 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
While it's still early, the addition of Butler to the Warriors looks like a perfect match.
They are a perfect 2-0 with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls (on the road).
In those two games, Butler has averages of 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field.
The Warriors have had an up-and-down season.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record in 53 games.
That said, the Warriors are just 2.5 games back of James Harden and the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
Following Dallas, they will play one more game before the All-Star break when they visit the Houston Rockets.
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed with a 28-26 record in 54 games.