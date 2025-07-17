Steph Curry's Phone Call With NBA Star Devin Booker Goes Viral
Steph Curry and Devin Booker are two of the most popular players in NBA history.
In a recent video from gabbygolfgirl, Curry was recorded having a phone call with Booker.
The clip got a lot of views on social media.
Via TheWarriorsTalk: "Stephen Curry lost his first ever YouTube 1v1 golf match. As punishment, he had to call an NBA player for a future match against Gabby. He chose Devin Booker."
Curry (in the call): "I'm out here on the golf course and I just a lost a bet and I had to pay it up. You're the most amazing teammate that anybody can have. I figured you come in and help me out... She's gonna now get to play against you in a one-v-one match."
NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing that Curry chose to call Booker out of any player.
Last summer, Booker helped Curry win his first Gold Medal on Team USA at the Olympics in Paris.
Booker has spent all ten seasons of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns.
The four-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
As for Curry, he has spent all 16 years of his career with Golden State.
The future Hall of Famer finished last season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.