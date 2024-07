Steph Curry Posts Instagram Message For Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo at 27:



β€’ 3X All-Star

β€’ 5X All-Defensive

β€’ Olympic Gold Medalist

β€’ 2 Finals appearances

β€’ 5th in scoring (Heat)

β€’ 5th in rebounding (Heat)

β€’ 7th in assists (Heat)

β€’ 8th in steals (Heat)

β€’ 6th in blocks (Heat)



Happy Birthday to a franchise pillar πŸ”₯ pic.twitter.com/Onw0xrERTR