Steph Curry Posts Instagram Message For Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo recently celebrated his 27th birthday with Team USA (July 18), who is getting ready for the 2024 Olympics.
Many people, including Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, wished the Miami Heat center a happy birthday.
The two-time MVP made a post to his Instagram story.
Curry wrote: "Happy bday @bam1of1"
Adebayo has had an excellent start to his seven-year NBA career (all with Miami).
He is coming off a season where he averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Heat have made the NBA Finals two times since the 2020 season.
Via Heat Nation: "Bam Adebayo at 27:
• 3X All-Star • 5X All-Defensive • Olympic Gold Medalist • 2 Finals appearances • 5th in scoring (Heat) • 5th in rebounding (Heat) • 7th in assists (Heat) • 8th in steals (Heat) • 6th in blocks (Heat)
Happy Birthday to a franchise pillar 🔥"
On the other hand, Curry still remains among the 10 best players in the NBA at 36.
He will turn 37 in the middle of next season but is coming off a year where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
However, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.