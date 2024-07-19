Steph Curry Posts Instagram Message For Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo at 27:



• 3X All-Star

• 5X All-Defensive

• Olympic Gold Medalist

• 2 Finals appearances

• 5th in scoring (Heat)

• 5th in rebounding (Heat)

• 7th in assists (Heat)

• 8th in steals (Heat)

• 6th in blocks (Heat)



Happy Birthday to a franchise pillar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Onw0xrERTR