Steph Curry Posts Instagram Story Message For Devin Booker
Devin Booker is one of the most talented shooting guards in the NBA.
The Phoenix Suns superstar spent this summer playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Since the roster also featured legendary players such as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and LeBron James, Booker had to play a role (as opposed to being the star player).
He did an excellent job at being the kind of player Team USA needed and was a significant reason why they finished the tournament 6-0 (and won the Gold medal over France on Saturday).
Booker finished the final game with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the win, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr had very high praise for the former Kentucky star.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post: "USA's Steve Kerr at the end of his press conference: "Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.""
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted the quote to his Instagram story and reacted with a message for Booker.
Curry wrote: Damn straight!!! @dbook"
Booker is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The four-time NBA All-Star has now won two Gold medals.