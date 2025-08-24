Steph Curry Posts Instagram Story Message For Seth Curry
Seth Curry has been a very reliable role player over his time in the NBA.
The elite shooter finished last year with averages of 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
This week, the former Duke star celebrated his 35th birthday.
One person who wished Seth a happy birthday was his brother (Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry).
Steph wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy bday to you Hooli @sdotcurry"
Seth is currently a free agent who could help a lot of teams as a shooter off the bench.
Via @_HornetsMuse_: "Last season, Seth was the first Hornet EVER to win a 3-point percentage title. He shot a stunning 45.6% from deep, on 2.7 3PA. Carrying on the Curry legacy in the Queen City!"
Seth has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies over 11 seasons.
His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 550 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (16 starts).
Via @NBAAllStar: "Steph & Seth watching Dell in #Starry3PT ❤️
Dell: 40.2% for his career Steph: 42.4% Seth: 43.3%
It runs in the Curry family."
As for Steph, he is going into his 17th NBA season (all with the Warriors).