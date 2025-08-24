Fastbreak

Steph Curry Posts Instagram Story Message For Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post for his brother.

Feb 13, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) congratulates Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (31) after their game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Seth Curry has been a very reliable role player over his time in the NBA.

The elite shooter finished last year with averages of 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets.

Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) pulls up to shoot a three against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This week, the former Duke star celebrated his 35th birthday.

One person who wished Seth a happy birthday was his brother (Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry).

Steph wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy bday to you Hooli @sdotcurry"

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (center) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seth is currently a free agent who could help a lot of teams as a shooter off the bench.

Via @_HornetsMuse_: "Last season, Seth was the first Hornet EVER to win a 3-point percentage title. He shot a stunning 45.6% from deep, on 2.7 3PA. Carrying on the Curry legacy in the Queen City!"

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Seth has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies over 11 seasons.

His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 550 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (16 starts).

Via @NBAAllStar: "Steph & Seth watching Dell in #Starry3PT ❤️

Dell: 40.2% for his career Steph: 42.4% Seth: 43.3%

It runs in the Curry family."

As for Steph, he is going into his 17th NBA season (all with the Warriors).

