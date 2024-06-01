Steph Curry Reacts To Chris Paul's Instagram Post
The Golden State Warriors finished this past season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
During the time off, point guard Chris Paul did studio work for ESPN.
He recently made a post to Instagram.
Paul captioned his post: "There’s a first time for everything! Over the last couple of weeks, I joined the @nbaonespn crew @malika_andrews, @stephenasmith, @realmikewilbon and Bob Myers for @NBA Countdown as an analyst for the Eastern Conference Finals. The whole crew in front of the camera and behind the scenes made it such a great experience! @espn
@courtneydmays @toddsnyderny @vacheronconstantin"
There were over 450 comments, and one person who reacted was two-time MVP Steph Curry.
Curry's comment had over 1,600 likes
Curry wrote: "That guy is talented!!!"
Curry and Paul were teammates for the first time in their careers this past season.
At 36, Curry is still among the ten best players in the league and averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.
Meanwhile, Paul (who is 39) averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
This summer, the Warriors will have to make a decision on Paul's future.
He has one more year on his contract that would pay him $30 million for the 2024-25 season.
However, the salary is not guaranteed.