Steph Curry Reacts To Draymond Green Getting Benched
On Friday night, Draymond Green came off the bench when the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-90 (at home).
The move allowed for Jonathan Kuminga to remain in the starting lineup.
Green finished with ten points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field.
After the game, Steph Curry spoke highly of his teammate.
Curry (h/t 95.7 The Game): "First off, it shows professionalism. It shows his commitment to us trying to figure out what rotations work. What lineups work... Just trying to find the right combinations. He came in and gave us a huge boost in that first quarter... We have to be able to sacrifice for the group. It's the DNA of this team right now. Until we figure out who we really are, who knows what it's going to look like."
Green was very accepting of coming off the bench when he met with the media.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Draymond Green said he’s a product of his vet taking a backseat and allowing him to start and grow. So Green says he has to pay it back. Green knows he’s a starter in this league but he hates losing and wants Kuminga to grow and if it means coming off the bench, he will do it."
The Warriors (13-9) will play their next game on Sunday night when they host the Timberwolves (again) at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Curry and Green and have helped lead the Warriors to four titles.