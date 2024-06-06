Fastbreak

Steph Curry Reacts To Draymond Green's Viral Instagram Post

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry commented on Draymond Green's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Oct 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and FS1's Skip Bayless have been going back and forth with viral clips over the last week.

Most recently, Green called out Bayless on his podcast (The Draymond Green Show).

Green: "Everybody's skipping past Skip Bayless since Shannon left him.. I am not coming on your show Skip. I'm gonna keep skipping past you, just like everybody else skipped on you, because that show is dead, no one wants to hear you talk anymore."

There were over 54,000 likes and 3,000 comments on the Instagram post of the clip.

One person that left a comment was Green's teammate Steph Curry.

Curry's comment had over 11,000 likes.

Curry wrote: "⏭️ ⏭️ ⏭️ ⏭️ been skipping!"

Steph Curry's Comment
Steph Curry's Comment / Draymond Green Show Clip

Green is coming off a season where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.

He has been teammates with Curry for all 12 seasons of his NBA career.

Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) celebrate after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors have won four titles (and been to the NBA Finals six times) since the 2015 season.

However, they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

As for Curry, he is still among the ten best players in the league.

He finished the 2024 regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before a play-in game against the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before a play-in game against the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.