Steph Curry Reacts To Draymond Green's Viral Instagram Post
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and FS1's Skip Bayless have been going back and forth with viral clips over the last week.
Most recently, Green called out Bayless on his podcast (The Draymond Green Show).
Green: "Everybody's skipping past Skip Bayless since Shannon left him.. I am not coming on your show Skip. I'm gonna keep skipping past you, just like everybody else skipped on you, because that show is dead, no one wants to hear you talk anymore."
There were over 54,000 likes and 3,000 comments on the Instagram post of the clip.
One person that left a comment was Green's teammate Steph Curry.
Curry's comment had over 11,000 likes.
Curry wrote: "⏭️ ⏭️ ⏭️ ⏭️ been skipping!"
Green is coming off a season where he averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
He has been teammates with Curry for all 12 seasons of his NBA career.
The Warriors have won four titles (and been to the NBA Finals six times) since the 2015 season.
However, they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
As for Curry, he is still among the ten best players in the league.
He finished the 2024 regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.