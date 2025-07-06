Steph Curry Reacts To Golden State Warriors Losing Key Player
Kevon Looney had spent the first ten seasons of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
After a legendary run that saw the franchise win three titles, Looney has now signed with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 30): "Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and the Pelicans reached a deal tonight for the three-time NBA champion who departs Golden State after 10 years."
Following the news, Looney wrote a letter in The Players' Tribune.
One person who reacted to the letter was Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "Forever a legend Toon!!!! "17 on the clock!""
Looney finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 76 games.
Via X User @DubsBetterr: "That farewell letter that Looney wrote was genuinely one of the best I’ve ever read. He said everything that could possibly be said. Poured his heart and soul into that letter for everyone, just like he always did for this team.
Kevon Looney, Warriors legend forever💙💛"
Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He had been teammates with Curry for his entire pro career.
Via @DrNiravPandya: "Kevon Looney overcame multiple severe hip injuries to play 290 straight games. He was a steadying presence for the team. He won 3 NBA rings. He did all the dirty work. He never complained. He shut down Sabonis. He rebounded like no other. We will miss him."