Steph Curry Reacts To Golden State Warriors Potentially Signing 5x NBA All-Star

Steph Curry was asked about the Warriors potentially landing Al Horford.

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with media members after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a strong season where they reached the second round of the NBA playoffs.

However, over the offseason, they have been the only team in the league yet to make an addition via free agency.

Via NBA on ESPN: "The Warriors have been patient this summer 😳"

One of the best free agents on the market is five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford.

The 39-year-old has spent the last four seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.

He finished last year with averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.

Recently, Steph Curry was asked about the possibility of adding Horford.

Via Anthony Slater of ESPN (on July 10):y "Steph Curry asked about the idea of Al Horford joining the Warriors: “He’s a champion, great player. When... if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it.”"

Despite his age, Horford is a productive player that could be an excellent addition to the Warriors (who are competing for a title with Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green).

In addition to Boston, the 2024 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.

Dec 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) is introduced prior to a game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round (in seven games) before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

