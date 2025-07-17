Steph Curry Reacts To Golden State Warriors Potentially Signing 5x NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a strong season where they reached the second round of the NBA playoffs.
However, over the offseason, they have been the only team in the league yet to make an addition via free agency.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The Warriors have been patient this summer 😳"
One of the best free agents on the market is five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford.
The 39-year-old has spent the last four seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.
He finished last year with averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Recently, Steph Curry was asked about the possibility of adding Horford.
Via Anthony Slater of ESPN (on July 10):y "Steph Curry asked about the idea of Al Horford joining the Warriors: “He’s a champion, great player. When... if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it.”"
Despite his age, Horford is a productive player that could be an excellent addition to the Warriors (who are competing for a title with Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green).
In addition to Boston, the 2024 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 seasons.
The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round (in seven games) before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves.