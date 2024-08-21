Steph Curry Reacts To Heartbreaking Warriors News
On Wednesday morning, the heartbreaking news that Al Attles passed away at the age of 87 was announced.
Attles was a Hall of Famer who spent his entire career with the Warriors organization.
He was with the team when they moved from Philadelphia to San Francisco.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "The Golden State Warriors mourn the loss of franchise legend Alvin Attles, who passed away yesterday at the age of 87.
Alvin leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him."
Many people have sent their well wishes on social media, and one person who made a post was Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
Curry (via his Instagram story): "Very sad day for the whole Bay Area and all @warriors fans. Al Attles was a pioneer of professionalism, courage, competitiveness and blazed his own trail every step of the way. His DNA is all over this organization. Forever in our hearts and the rafters #16."
Attles had career averages of 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field in 711 games.
He also appeared in 62 NBA playoff games.
Via Basketball HOF: "The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame lost one of the game’s longest-serving and most accomplished individuals. Alvin “Al” Attles spent seven decades in basketball as a player, coach, general manager, vice-president, and consultant. He led the Golden State Warriors to the 1975 NBA championship as a head coach after playing 11 seasons for the franchise. His life’s work will live on forever at the Basketball Hall of Fame."