Steph Curry Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Viral Instagram Post
Jimmy Butler is coming off a very impressive stint with the Golden State Warriors.
After a six-year run with the Miami Heat, he was traded to Golden State during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
This week, the former Marquette star made a post to Instagram with a video.
Butler (in the clip): "I'm on my way to being great man... Batman gonna do his job... Golden State though, we're on the way."
One person who commented on Butler's post was Steph Curry.
When Butler mentions Batman, he is referring to the two-time MVP.
Curry's message had over 1,100 likes.
He wrote: "🙌🏽 on The way"
Butler and Curry were an incredible duo that helped the Warriors finish as one of the best teams in the NBA (after the trade).
Via Polymarket Hoops (on March 30): "Steph Curry with Jimmy Butler:
26.4 PPG
5.4 APG
4.6 3PM
47/40/90%
17-2 W/L"
Butler had averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field in his first 30 games with Golden State.
They finished as the seventh seed with a 48-34 record (and beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs).
Curry ended up getting hurt in the second round, and the Warriors lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.
Via The NBA (on May 4): "STEPH, DRAYMOND, & JIMMY ESSENTIAL IN GAME 7
Steph: 22 PTS (14 in 4Q) | 10 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 4 3PM
Jimmy: 20 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
Draymond: 16 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK
The @warriors advance to the West Semis!"