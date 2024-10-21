Steph Curry Reacts To Warriors Latest Roster Move
Moses Moody is coming off his third season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors.
The 2022 NBA Champion finished last year with averages of 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 66 games (nine starts).
On Sunday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Moody agreed to a contract extension with Golden State.
Via Charania: "Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors."
After the news was made official, Steph Curry made a post to his Instagram story.
Curry wrote: "Congrats Mo!!! 💸"
Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
Over three seasons, his career averages are 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 181 games.
At just 22, Moody has shown a lot of potential to be a starting-caliber player one day.
As for Curry, he is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on Wednesday evening when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.