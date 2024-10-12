Steph Curry Reveals Gift From DeMar DeRozan After Kings-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center for their third preseason game.
The Warriors won by a score of 109-106 to improve to 3-0 in the preseason.
After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to his Instagram story for DeMar DeRozan.
Curry wrote: "Been on bookshelves for a while but don't miss this deep dive into @demar_derozan story. Congrats on putting the message out and pushing the narrative of mental health and taking care of yourself 🙌🏽"
Curry also posted another Instagram story revealing that DeRozan gave him a signed copy of the book with a message.
DeRozan wrote in the book: "To Chef
09 Draft Class
Still Holding it Down!
Always love & respect"
DeRozan finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
The six-time NBA All-Star is going into his first season as a member of the Kings.
Via The NBA: "DeMar DeRozan splashes his patented midrange J at the 1H buzzer!"
As for Curry, he finished Friday's victory with six points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP left the game early due to a finger injury.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry: Right index finger jammed. X-rays negative, per Warriors. Day-to-day."