Steph Curry Reveals Gift From DeMar DeRozan After Kings-Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry got a signed copy of DeMar DeRozan's book.

Ben Stinar

Nov 1, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center for their third preseason game.

The Warriors won by a score of 109-106 to improve to 3-0 in the preseason.

After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to his Instagram story for DeMar DeRozan.

Curry wrote: "Been on bookshelves for a while but don't miss this deep dive into @demar_derozan story. Congrats on putting the message out and pushing the narrative of mental health and taking care of yourself 🙌🏽"

Steph Curry's IG Story
Steph Curry's IG Story / October 11

Curry also posted another Instagram story revealing that DeRozan gave him a signed copy of the book with a message.

DeRozan wrote in the book: "To Chef

09 Draft Class

Still Holding it Down!

Always love & respect"

Steph Curry's IG Story
Steph Curry's IG Story / October 11

DeRozan finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.

The six-time NBA All-Star is going into his first season as a member of the Kings.

Via The NBA: "DeMar DeRozan splashes his patented midrange J at the 1H buzzer!"

As for Curry, he finished Friday's victory with six points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.

The two-time MVP left the game early due to a finger injury.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry: Right index finger jammed. X-rays negative, per Warriors. Day-to-day."

