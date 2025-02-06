Fastbreak

Steph Curry Reveals He Texted Jimmy Butler After Warriors-Heat Trade

Steph Curry met with the media after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with media members after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with media members after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Wedesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 131-128.

Steph Curry finished the loss with 32 points, one rebound, seven assists and one block while shooting 12/31 from the field.

While the Warriors had a tough loss, all of the attention was on the fact that they traded for Jimmy Butler (via ESPN's Shams Charania).

After the game, Curry was asked about Butler (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Curry: "I texted him at halftime... We gotta hit the ground running. I don't know when we'll see him in person, but excited to get started."

Slater: He text you back?"

Curry: "He did."

Slater: "Anything you want to share?"

Curry: "It was a very pleasant message. Ready to go."

Butler joins the Warriors with averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% form the three-point range in 25 games.

Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Butler's time in Miami was special

-First NBA Finals (2020) appearance since Bron era
-First No. 8 seed to reach an NBA Finals since 1999
-Led Miami as first Play-In team to make NBA Finals
-Led Miami to three Conf. Finals in four seasons
-Went to second NBA Finals within four seasons (2023)

Respect"

With the loss to Utah, the Warriors dropped to 25-25 in 50 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.