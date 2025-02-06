Steph Curry Reveals He Texted Jimmy Butler After Warriors-Heat Trade
On Wedesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 131-128.
Steph Curry finished the loss with 32 points, one rebound, seven assists and one block while shooting 12/31 from the field.
While the Warriors had a tough loss, all of the attention was on the fact that they traded for Jimmy Butler (via ESPN's Shams Charania).
After the game, Curry was asked about Butler (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Curry: "I texted him at halftime... We gotta hit the ground running. I don't know when we'll see him in person, but excited to get started."
Slater: He text you back?"
Curry: "He did."
Slater: "Anything you want to share?"
Curry: "It was a very pleasant message. Ready to go."
Butler joins the Warriors with averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% form the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Butler's time in Miami was special
-First NBA Finals (2020) appearance since Bron era
-First No. 8 seed to reach an NBA Finals since 1999
-Led Miami as first Play-In team to make NBA Finals
-Led Miami to three Conf. Finals in four seasons
-Went to second NBA Finals within four seasons (2023)
Respect"
With the loss to Utah, the Warriors dropped to 25-25 in 50 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.