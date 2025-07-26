Steph Curry Reveals Text Message That Made Draymond Green Upset
Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been teammates for the last 13 seasons.
The duo has been on a legendary run that has seen the Golden State Warriors win four NBA Championships (and reach six NBA Finals).
Recently, Curry did an interview with Complex where he said that a lot of his close friends and teammates call him "30."
He also shared a funny story about Green.
Curry: "My teammates and my close friends now start to call me 30... Draymond got mad at me one time... Me or him usually starts the group chat of the team every year... I put together all the names and I introduced myself, like, hey fellas it's Stephen... He texted me on the side like, you did not just introduce yourself as your first name... He's like nah, you 30."
NBA fans will certainly enjoy hearing the inside story from Curry.
They will go down among the best duos in all of NBA history.
Via The Golden State Warriors (in 2022): "Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's on-court chemistry is unmatched"
Despite being at the back half of their careers, both Green and Curry are coming off strong seasons.
They helped Golden State finish as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
After defeating the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
Curry missed the final four games of the series due to an injury.