Steph Curry Reveals Why He Won't Follow Current NBA Trend
NBA players having their own podcasts has become a huge trend.
In addition to former players, current ones have also begun to host their own shows.
That said, one player who is not planning on starting a podcast is Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry (h/t Bleacher Report).
Curry (Via Jon Youshaei): "I love the idea of people giving fans a new perspective... You won't see me doing it though. Don't worry about that... I got a lot of other things I want to do other than be behind the mic everyday. Cause if you're gonna do something, you gotta be all in. And it is a time commitment. It's a big lift. It's not something I'm passionate about."
While fans may be disappointed, Curry does a good job of making himself available to media after games.
He gives some of the most honest post-game interviews in the NBA.
Curry has spent all 16 seasons of his career in the NBA with the Warriors.
He is one of the best 15 players of all time (and among the most popular).
Right now, the two-time MVP has over 58 million followers on Instagram.
Via The NBA (on March 13): "4,000 3-POINTERS AND COUNTING...
STEPH CURRY, IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN"
Curry ended the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.