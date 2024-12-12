Steph Curry's Absurd Three-Pointer Went Viral In Warriors-Rockets NBA Cup Game
On Wednesday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Houston Rockets in Texas (NBA Cup).
During the game, Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
With Aaron Holiday right up on him, the two-time MVP was still able to make the three-pointer.
Curry had 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Steph doesn't need any space 🔥"
Many fans reacted to the shot on social media.
@sebguts10: "Blatant, obvious foul. Ref just sheepishly apologizes like they aren't deciding factors in every game. Absolutely loathsome."
@EyeSayMeme: "Doesn't matter how good your defense is when Steph Curry takes a shot."
@Zahirwesley1: "Curry has been phenomenal the last few years who gon replace him in the future"
@kimorabanks47: "Fouled TF out of Steph but refs don’t care"
@alli_oopsie: "i will always be grateful i get to be his fan"
Curry entered the matchup with averages of 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.
If the Warriors are able to win, they will advance to Las Vegas and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a loss to the Rockets would have them off until December 19, when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.