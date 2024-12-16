Steph Curry's Behind-The-Back Move Drops Defender In Mavs-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had an incredible move during Sunday's game.
On Sunday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
During the second half, Curry had an incredible behind-the-back move that dropped Spencer Dinwiddie to the ground.
Unfortunately, he couldn't finish off the big highlight, but Gary Payton II was able to grab the rebound and score.
Via The NBA: "Steph with the fancy handles and GPII cleans it up at the rim 🔥"
Published