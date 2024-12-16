Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Behind-The-Back Move Drops Defender In Mavs-Warriors Game

Steph Curry had an incredible move during Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 29, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Sunday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.

During the second half, Curry had an incredible behind-the-back move that dropped Spencer Dinwiddie to the ground.

Unfortunately, he couldn't finish off the big highlight, but Gary Payton II was able to grab the rebound and score.

Via The NBA: "Steph with the fancy handles and GPII cleans it up at the rim 🔥"

