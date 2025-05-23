Steph Curry Sends Heartfelt Message To Draymond Green After NBA Announcement
Draymond Green is coming off another solid season for the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.
At 35, Green is still one of the elite defenders in the NBA.
On Thursday, the former Michigan State star was named to the All-Defensive First Team.
Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team!
Dyson Daniels
Luguentz Dort
Draymond Green
Evan Mobley
Amen Thompson"
Following the news, Steph Curry sent a message to Green (via his Instagram story).
Curry wrote: "Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is legendary! 5 timer club. Congrats bro"
Green's defense helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships from 2015-22.
Via StatMuse: "Only 5 players in NBA history have more All-Defensive selections than Draymond Green.
All of them are Hall of Famers."
The Warriors were the seventh seed in the Western Conference after going 48-34 during the regular season.
They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
However, the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).
Via @StatMamba: "Draymond Green is the 5th player in NBA history to be 9x All-Defensive & have a DPOY."
Green has spent all 13 seasons with the Warriors.