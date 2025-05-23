Fastbreak

Steph Curry Sends Heartfelt Message To Draymond Green After NBA Announcement

Steph Curry sent a message to Draymond Green on Instagram.

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Draymond Green is coming off another solid season for the Golden State Warriors.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 68 games.

NBA
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after his sixth foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

At 35, Green is still one of the elite defenders in the NBA.

On Thursday, the former Michigan State star was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team!

Dyson Daniels
Luguentz Dort
Draymond Green
Evan Mobley
Amen Thompson"

Following the news, Steph Curry sent a message to Green (via his Instagram story).

Curry wrote: "Been doing it your whole career but to be back on 1st team after a decade is legendary! 5 timer club. Congrats bro"

Steph Curry's IG Story
Steph Curry's IG Story / May 22

Green's defense helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships from 2015-22.

Via StatMuse: "Only 5 players in NBA history have more All-Defensive selections than Draymond Green.

All of them are Hall of Famers."

The Warriors were the seventh seed in the Western Conference after going 48-34 during the regular season.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

However, the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).

Via @StatMamba: "Draymond Green is the 5th player in NBA history to be 9x All-Defensive & have a DPOY."

Green has spent all 13 seasons with the Warriors.

