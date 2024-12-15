Steph Curry Sends Instagram Message To Dennis Schroder After Warriors-Nets Trade
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced that they had made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire point guard Dennis Schroder.
The 12-year veteran comes to the Warriors with averages of 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via Warriors PR: "The Warriors have acquired guard Dennis Schröder and a second round draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De’Anthony Melton, guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks:"
Steph Curry is clearly a big fan of the trade, as he made a post to his Instagram story right after the news was announced.
Curry wrote: "Let's get it @ds17_fg"
Schroder will likely give Curry a chance to play more off the ball.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors expect the two guards to share the floor togehter.
Via Charania: "The Warriors envision starting lineups with Dennis Schroder and Stephen Curry in the backcourt, with Schroder able to alleviate ball-handling responsibilities at point guard. Golden State made him a priority to complete this deal."
The Warriors will play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening at home.
Schroder will not be available for the game, which means that Thursday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies will likely be his debut for Golden State.
Via Mark Followill: "The Warriors announced their acquisition of Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets this AM. He's not going to be available for their game vs the Mavs tonight (730p CST, KFAA/MavsTV). Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for GS. Marshall, Kleber and Hardy out for Mavs."