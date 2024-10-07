Steph Curry Sends Instagram Message To Former Golden State Warriors Teammate
Damion Lee is coming off a year where he missed the entire season due to an injury.
The Phoenix Suns guard averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 44.5% from the three-point range in 74 games during the 2022-23 season.
On Sunday evening, Lee made his return to action when the Suns faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers for their first preseason game.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram.
Lee captioned his post: "17 months later … Never take it for granted! FAITH > fear 🫡🤞🏽#NoWhiteFlags"
One person to respond to Lee's post was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Curry (via his Instagram story): "Welcome back!!!"
Curry and Lee were teammates for four seasons on the Warriors.
Lee helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
In addition, Lee and Curry are brother-in-laws.
Via Ballislife.com on January 11, 2023: "Steph Curry presents brother-in-law Damion Lee his championship ring 💙"
Lee has played six seasons with the Hawks, Warriors and Suns.
His career averages are 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 290 regular season games.
He has a chance to play a key role on a talented Suns team that is expected to compete for a title in 2025.
They will play their first game on October 23 against James Harden and the Clippers in Los Angeles.