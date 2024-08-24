Steph Curry Sends Instagram Message To Seth Curry
Seth Curry is coming off his tenth season in the NBA where he spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
The former Duke star averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 44 games.
On Friday, Curry celebrated his 34th birthday, and many people sent him well wishes on social media.
One person who sent out a post was his brother (Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry).
Curry wrote (via his Instagram story): "The bday aura!!! Happy born day @sdotcurry"
While Steph is one of the greatest players of all time, Seth has carved out a nice career as an extremely reliable role player (and elite three-point shooter).
In addition to the Hornets and Mavs, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 482 games.
He has also appeared in 41 NBA playoff games (16 starts).
As for Steph, he still remains among the best 10 players in the NBA at 36.
He is coming off his 15th season in the NBA (all with Golden State) where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.