Steph Curry Sends Instagram Message To Seth Curry
Steph Curry is one of the best players in NBA history.
That said, his brother (Seth) has also been a solid role player for over a decade.
Recently, Seth posted a clip from a recent workout (via @dlo_visuals).
One person who commented on the post was Steph.
Steph wrote: "My man playing with the original Dr Naismith rock???"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Steph comment on his brother's post.
His message had over 400 likes in less than 24 hours.
Seth has spent the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Duke star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via The NBA (on February 25): "Steph and his dad Dell embrace as Seth gets his pregame shots up
The Curry family is all in the Bay ready for Hornets-Warriors!"
In addition to Charlotte, Seth has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.
Via CBS Sports NBA (in 2021): "Shoutout to Seth Curry
2013-15
• Undrafted
• Waived by 4 different teams
• 2+ seasons in D-league
2015-20
• Reserve for 4 different teams
• Traded to 76ers
2020-21
• Started every game
• Career-high 12.8 PPG
• Leads NBA in 3-pt% (min. 15 GP)
• Best record in East"
As for Steph, the future Hall of Famer has spent all 16 seasons with the Golden State Warriors.