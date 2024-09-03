Steph Curry Sends Instagram Story Message To Roger Federer
Steph Curry and Roger Federer are two of the best athletes in the history of sports.
On Tuesday, both of them were on the Today Show in New York City.
Federer sent an Instagram story message to Curry.
He wrote: "Nice to see you @stephencurry30 Great morning @todayshow"
Curry then responded.
Curry wrote: "Great to see the legend @rogerfederer"
Federer had a 24-year career and retired in 2022.
Via ESPN: "Roger Federer is still the only man that has defended his US Open title in the 21st century.
He won in New York five straight 🙌"
On the other hand, Curry is still playing like he is in the prime of his NBA career at 36.
He is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Golden State Warriors.
Via @WardellCurry30: "Steph’s filming the Today Show in New York this morning and surprised the kids with his gold medal🥇"
In addition to Curry's brilliant NBA season, he also helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The two-time MVP had never participated in the Olympics before this summer.
The four-time NBA Champion has spent his entire career with Golden State.
He has helped lead them to the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
However, they are coming off a year where they missed the playoffs.