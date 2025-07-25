Steph Curry Sends Message To Brother Seth Curry
Seth Curry has been in the NBA for 12 seasons.
Despite being the younger brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Seth has been able to carve out a respectable career for himself.
Recently, the 33-year-old launched a podcast (GOTEpodcast).
Steph sent out a post with his reaction to the latest episode.
GOTEpodcast wrote: "TODAY on G.O.T.E. 🎙️ @sdotcurry & @travonne break down the GREATEST #1 DRAFT PICKS of the 2000s 🏀
Did they live up to the hype? Ep out now on @iheartradio podcasts #iHeartPartner #GOTEtalk"
Steph responded: "New episodes every Thursday. Y'all don't want to miss this one, proud of you brother! @sdotcurry 🙌🏽"
Seth finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 45.6% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Right now, he is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
There have been a lot of rumors about him potentially joining Steph in Golden State.
Via Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard: "The Warriors obviously aren't finished assembling their roster to start the season, but unofficially -- and pending the mechanics of a Kuminga resolution -- they might have 1 spot open.
Gary Payton II or Seth Curry?"
Fans would likely enjoy seeing the brothers team up before the end of their careers.
Steph (who is still an All-Star) will turn 38 during the middle of the 2025-26 NBA season.