Steph Curry Sends Message To Mavs Star Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Duke standout has a chance to be one of the best players in the league at just 18.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Cooper Flagg is one of the youngest to ever join the NBA 🙌"
Following the draft, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to his Instagram story for Flagg.
Curry wrote: "Curry Camp ➡️ NBA. Let's get it! @cooper_flagg"
Flagg has been a well known prospect for several years.
So far, he has lived up to all of the expectations.
During his one season at Duke, Flagg averaged a productive 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Ballislife.com: "The top 3 projected picks in this year's NBA draft (Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey) were all going at it at Curry Camp!"
Considering Curry is one of the best 15 players of all time, NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing him show love to Flagg.
Via SLAM HS Hoops (in 2023): "Stephen Curry was hooping with Cooper Flagg, AJ Dybantsa, and more of the top HS hoopers at Curry Camp today 👀🔥"
As for Curry, he still remains among the top players in the NBA at 37.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range.