Steph Curry Sends Out Heartfelt Message After Klay Thompson News
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson spent 13 years together on the Golden State Warriors.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson will sign with the Dallas Mavericks (via free agency).
Therefore, the legendary duo of Curry and Thompson will now be broken up.
Following the news, Curry posted many photos with Thompson to his Instagram story.
He also sent out a heartfelt message (h/t Legion Hoops).
Curry wrote: "Gonna miss you @klaythompson.
Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't have imagined a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do.
Splash Bros 4 my life my guy."
Thompson and Curry led the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
They also won four NBA Championships in that span.
The duo is easily the best shooting backcourt in NBA history.
They have made a combined 6,228 three-pointers during the regular season.
When Curry and Thompson came into the league (2009 and 2011), the Warriors were one of the worst teams.
The two of them (in addition to Green) turned the Warriors into one of the premier franchises in the NBA.
Last season, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.