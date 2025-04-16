Fastbreak

Steph Curry Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Grizzlies-Warriors Game

Steph Curry made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in between free throw by Curry in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in between free throw by Curry in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies (in the play-in tournament) by a score of 121-116.

Steph Curry went off for 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/22 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Buckets and Chef Curry TOOK OVER in the Play-in

Jimmy: 38 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
Steph: 37 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Scary duo."

After the big win, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes in seven hours.

Curry wrote: "Took us 83 games but we did it! See yall in Houston!"

Many people left comments on Curry's post.

NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "The best shooter EVER… He understands it 🎯"

Carlos Boozer: "You’re fun to watch my man!!! Keep going"

@sean_not_shawn_: "Greatest shooter to ever touch a basketball."

@romarree: "stephen curry,i’m just blessed to live in the same timeline as you, it’s an honor to watch you play. the greatest athlete of all time."

NBA
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) flexes after making a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They will now face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Game 1 of the series will be on Sunday in Texas.

Via @Klutch_23: "Per ESPN Analytics, the Houston Rockets have a 54% chance to beat the Golden State Warriors in the first round, which means them slight favorites, per ESPN.

Not sure if I agree with this."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.