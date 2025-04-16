Steph Curry Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies (in the play-in tournament) by a score of 121-116.
Steph Curry went off for 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 9/22 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Jimmy Buckets and Chef Curry TOOK OVER in the Play-in
Jimmy: 38 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
Steph: 37 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
Scary duo."
After the big win, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes in seven hours.
Curry wrote: "Took us 83 games but we did it! See yall in Houston!"
Many people left comments on Curry's post.
NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "The best shooter EVER… He understands it 🎯"
Carlos Boozer: "You’re fun to watch my man!!! Keep going"
@sean_not_shawn_: "Greatest shooter to ever touch a basketball."
@romarree: "stephen curry,i’m just blessed to live in the same timeline as you, it’s an honor to watch you play. the greatest athlete of all time."
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They will now face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Game 1 of the series will be on Sunday in Texas.
Via @Klutch_23: "Per ESPN Analytics, the Houston Rockets have a 54% chance to beat the Golden State Warriors in the first round, which means them slight favorites, per ESPN.
Not sure if I agree with this."