Steph Curry Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwovles by a score of 113-103 at the Target Center.
Steph Curry finished with 31 points, three rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 7/16 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Monday), Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.
Curry captioned his post: "Keep moving forward & keep counting your blessing🙌🏽
> <"
Many fans reacted to Curry's post.
@igitstyler_: "best player to touch a basketball of all time and right now"
@dxn0van: "YE MAN TIGHEN UP THOUGH I NEED THIS CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR💯"
SLAM: "I like your shoes in that first pic"
@ayy_mr.king: "I know ant had to be trash talking in that pic😂"
@centralsteph30: "As long as Stephen Curry plays, he will be the best point guard in the league, GOAT!"
Curry will turn 37 later this season, but he is still averaging 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Real Sports: "Most 30-PT games by a guard after turning 35:
39 — Michael Jordan
38 — Steph Curry"
As for the Warriors, they are 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Monday when they host the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco.