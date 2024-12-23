Fastbreak

Steph Curry Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Warriors-Timberwolves Game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to Instagram.

Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwovles by a score of 113-103 at the Target Center.

Steph Curry finished with 31 points, three rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 7/16 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

After the game (on Monday), Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.

Curry captioned his post: "Keep moving forward & keep counting your blessing🙌🏽

> <"

Many fans reacted to Curry's post.

@igitstyler_: "best player to touch a basketball of all time and right now"

@dxn0van: "YE MAN TIGHEN UP THOUGH I NEED THIS CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR💯"

SLAM: "I like your shoes in that first pic"

@ayy_mr.king: "I know ant had to be trash talking in that pic😂"

@centralsteph30: "As long as Stephen Curry plays, he will be the best point guard in the league, GOAT!"

NBA
Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Curry will turn 37 later this season, but he is still averaging 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Via Real Sports: "Most 30-PT games by a guard after turning 35:

39 — Michael Jordan
38 — Steph Curry"

As for the Warriors, they are 15-12 in 27 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Monday when they host the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco.

