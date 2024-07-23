Steph Curry's Brutally Honest Quote After Team USA Beat Germany
On Monday, Team USA defeated Germany by a score of 92-88 to win their final exhibition game before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Team USA was losing in the fourth quarter, but they had an excellent finish to the game.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finished his day with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/11 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in only 18 minutes of playing time.
Following the game, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared an honest quote (h/t the NBA).
Curry: "I've learned we're beatable if we don't execute the details of what teams know they have to do to beat us. The extra possessions, not taking care of the ball, fouling too much, fouling too much. It has nothing to do with our offensive game... We haven't played our best offensive game yet. When we lock in defensively and we rebound, no one can really beat us."
Curry finished the victory with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
The future Hall of Famer is attempting to win his first career Gold Medal.
Curry is coming off his 15th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors).
The four-time NBA Champion finished this past season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.