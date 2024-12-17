Steph Curry Shares Thoughts On Warriors-Nets Trade
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors lost (at home) to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 143-133.
Before the game, the team announced that they had traded for Dennis Schroder (via the Brooklyn Nets).
Via Warriors PR: "The Warriors have acquired guard Dennis Schröder and a second round draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De’Anthony Melton, guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks:"
After their loss to Dallas, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the trade when he met with the media.
Curry: : "Excited about the opportunity to play with a guy that you played against for a long time and is a true competitor. Can create, score, run an offense... A guy I could probably play with in the backcourt... Gives us another guy that can attack a defense, and on the other side, he loves to compete. He digs in the defensive end, too."
Schroder had been in his second season playing for Brooklyn.
He is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.