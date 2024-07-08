Steph Curry's Honest Quote About Klay Thompson Leaving Warriors
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were teammates on the Golden State Warriors for 13 seasons.
The duo is easily the best shooting backcourt in NBA history, and they led the Warriors to four titles in a span of seven seasons.
However, Thompson left the Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks (in a deal that became official on Saturday).
Curry recently did an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.
Goodwill asked Curry about Thompson.
Curry: "Not having Klay still hasn't really sunk in just because you've been doing it for 13 years together. Coach made a joke; sometimes you can't really find Klay in the offseasons and you don't really hear from him as much. And then he shows up at training camp ready to go. I kind of have this idea that in October, he'll still be like, 'Hey guys, what's up?' But I know it's not happening. That'll sink in a little bit once training camp starts."
Thompson finished this past year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He came off the bench in 14 games.
As for Curry, he is still among the 10 best players in the NBA at 36.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.