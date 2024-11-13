Steph Curry's Shot Over Klay Thompson Went Viral In Mavs-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
Emotions have been running high as Curry and Thompson are facing off for the first time on opposing teams.
During the first quarter, Curry nailed a three-pointer over his old teammate that got a lot of views on social media.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "I know he loves that he made that😂"
@warrior5fan: "then points at him, petty king indeed"
@StephMuse_: "Steph drains the three over Klay and points at him 😭🔥"
@Unstablesportz: "Imagine if you showed this to people in 2016, and they would think you are crazy"
@knacedy: "this feels so wrong this is like when new england let tom brady go or when the spurs let tony parker go 😭🤮"
@SC30Better: "pointing 30 seconds in is PSYCHO dude 😭 @StephenCurry30"
Curry came into the night with averages of 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in seven games.
The Warriors are 8-2.
Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in his first ten games with Dallas.
The Mavs are 5-5.
Over 13 seasons together, Curry and Thompson led the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times.
They won four NBA Championships (most recently winning in 2022 over the Boston Celtics).