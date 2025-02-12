Steph Curry's Shot Over Kyle Kuzma Went Viral In Warriors-Bucks Game
On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 125-111.
During the game, Curry made a tough shot over Kyle Kuzma that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH HITS HIS 6TH TRIPLE THEN HITS THE SHIMMY
HE'S GOT 38 PTS TONIGHT!!"
The two-time MVP finished with 38 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/24 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He has been on a roll as of late.
Via NBA History: "Stephen Curry tonight became the 4th player ever to score 30+ PTS in 4 consecutive games at 36+ years of age!
He joins LeBron James (4x), Karl Malone (1x), & Michael Jordan (1x)."
Curry is now averaging 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via Steph Curry Muse: "Steph Curry's last 4 games:
32 points, 6 threes
37 points, 6 threes
34 points, 8 threes
38 points, 6 threes
Not bad for a “washed” player"
With the win, the Warriors improved to 27-26 in 53 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Maveircks in Texas.
On the road, the Warriors have gone 12-13 in 25 games played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.