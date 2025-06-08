Steph Curry's Sister Sends Love To Former Warriors Star Klay Thompson
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are among the best duos in NBA history.
They will forever be linked due to their 13-year run as teammates that saw the Golden State Warriors win four titles.
Recently, Thompson announced the news that his dog (Rocco) had passed away.
His heartfelt Instagram post nearly one million likes.
He wrote: "I’m gonna miss Rocco a lot, 13 glorious years with my boy . I know he’s in doggy heaven poppin somebody’s ball. A great dynasty dog he was. Thank you for all the sweet messages ! All dogs go to Heaven !"
One person who left a message for Thompson was Curry's sister (Sydel Curry-Lee).
Her comment had over 1,600 likes.
She wrote: "😇🐾"
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft (out of Washington State) by the Warriors.
He made five All-Star Games during his run with the franchise.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on May 30): "Forever part of the Warriors family.
Rest in peace, Rocco 💙"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing the Warriors (and Curry's sister) sending love to Thompson.
The future Hall of Famer will go down among the best Warriors players of all time.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Steph and Klay have more games with 12+ 3PM than the entire NBA combined
Steph: 4
Klay: 3
All NBA players: 5"
Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks over the 2024 offseason.
He finished last year with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.