Steph Curry Suffers Injury Scare In Kings-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors continued preseason action when they hosted the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center.
During the first half, two-time MVP Steph Curry went to the locker room with an injury.
Via John Dickinson of KNBR: "De'Anthony Melton starts the second half with Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson and Draymond Green.
Curry went to locker room just before halftime w/Rick Celebrini and has not come out to the bench."
Curry had six points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic provided the latest.
Via Slater: "Steph Curry jammed his finger late in the first half and left for the locker room. Didn't return for the second half, but it doesn't sound like an issue. He's back in the weight room currently going through his normal postgame workout routine, per Warriors."
The good news for Warriors fans is that it sounds like Curry will be fine.
Since it's the preseason, the team will likely want to be extra cautious with their best player.
At 36, he still remains one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off another sensational year.
The Warriors will play three more preseason games against the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers.
They will begin the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.