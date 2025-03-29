Steph Curry Throws No-Look Pass In Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.
Steph Curry made his return to action after a two-game absence.
He put up 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Steph drops a no-look dime to Santos 😮💨"
Curry came into the night with averages of 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Curry scores 13 in the second quarter, but the Warriors trail 53-50 at halftime after shooting 6 of 28 from deep -- including four triples from Curry -- and committing nine turnovers. Jonathan Kuminga with 10 points and five rebounds. Guarding the ball. Force in the paint."
The Warriors have gone 41-31 in their first 72 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Pelicans, they will visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in Texas.
Curry and the Warriors are 2.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed.
That said, the Timberwolves (who are the eighth seed) are only a half-game back of the Warriors.