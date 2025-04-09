Steph Curry's Turnaround Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Suns Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 133-95.
During the game, Steph Curry made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH. TURNAROUND. TOO SMOOTH.
He's got 13 of the Warriors' 26 in the 1Q on TNT"
Curry finished the victory with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is still the most efficient 25-PPG scorer in the entire NBA since All-Star break.
26.7 PPG on 66.0% TS"
The two-time MVP is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors win by 38 in Phoenix. They finish the season vs Spurs, at Blazers, vs Clippers. Three wins gets them a guaranteed top-six seed. Two wins plus a little help would also clear them of play-in bracket."
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.
They have gone 23-17 in the 40 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.
Following the Suns, the Warriors will return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry in April:
30.6 PPG
5.2 RPG
6.6 APG
48/43/97%
Leading the month in PTS & 3PM."