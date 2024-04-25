Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Winning Clutch Player Of The Year
On Thursday evening, there are three NBA playoff games that will feature the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Before the games tipped off, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was announced as the Clutch Player of The Year.
After winning the award, he joined the NBA on TNT broadcast and one his quotes went viral.
Ernie Johnson: "Steph, congratulations, number one, it's good to see you again. Nice going."
Curry: "I appreciate it. I had nothing but free time. Glad I could join ya'll."
Curry had another sensational season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
That said, the Warriors had an up-and-down season and finished as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship and reached the second round last season.
Over the offseason, they will have a lot of questions to answer about how to construct the roster going forward.
Curry is clearly still among the ten best players in the NBA.
He has spent all 15 seasons with Golden State and helped them win four NBA Championships.
His career averages are 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range.