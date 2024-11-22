Steph Curry Comments On Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Washington Wizards.
Before the game (on Thursday), the Celtics visited the White House to celebrate their 2024 NBA Championship.
Via The White House: "Today, President Biden welcomed the Boston Celtics to the White House to celebrate their 2024 NBA Championship.
Congratulations, @celtics !"
Following the visit, Jayson Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 130,000 likes in one hour.
Tatum captioned his post: "Champs went to the White House 🏆"
One person who left a comment on Tatum's post was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Curry wrote: "Congrats bro"
Curry and Tatum faced off in the 2022 NBA Finals (the Warriors won in six games).
They were also teammates on Team USA over the summer.
Following their NBA Championship, the Celtics (12-3) have had a dominant start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Tatum is averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.
Via StatMuse on November 19: "Jayson Tatum:
— 1st in points
— 1st in 30-point games
— 1st in games with 5+ threes
— Leading Celtics in PPG, RPG and APG
Just dropped 33/12/7 on the best team in the NBA."
Following the Wizards, the Celtics will return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon in Boston.
They are 5-2 in seven games at home (and 7-1 in eight games on the road).