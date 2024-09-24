Steph Curry Sends Instagram Message To Russell Westbrook
On Monday, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook gave back to his hometown in a big way.
Via ClutchPoints: "Russell Westbrook and the L.A. Promise Fund celebrated the grand re-opening of the Westbrook Academy today in South Los Angeles. The facility is expected to serve over 400 middle and high school students."
Following the day, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.
Westbrook captioned his post: "LEGACY!
Think… WHYNOT?
Grateful and blessed beyond words.
For the inner city.
- The Brodie"
Many people reacted to the post, and one person who sent out a message (via his Instagram story) was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
Curry wrote: "🙌🏽 congrats @russwest44 @ninawestbrook and the whole family!"
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, while Curry was selected as the seventh pick the following year.
They have faced off 48 times over the last 15 years, and Westbrook has a 25-23 record in those matchups.
Westbrook spoke to Keli Johnson of Good Day LA at the event.
Westbrook: "Growing up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn't have. Having the opportunity to be able to partner with L.A. Promise to bring something like this to South L.A. for their kids, for their families.... I just want to be able to bring something that kids can enjoy, come to school, have fun, have a fun and healthy learning environment."
After spending the last three and a half seasons with the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook signed with the Nuggets over the offseason.