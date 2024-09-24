Fastbreak

Steph Curry Sends Instagram Message To Russell Westbrook

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) sent an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook.

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) pats his chest after making a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) pats his chest after making a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

On Monday, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook gave back to his hometown in a big way.

Via ClutchPoints: "Russell Westbrook and the L.A. Promise Fund celebrated the grand re-opening of the Westbrook Academy today in South Los Angeles. The facility is expected to serve over 400 middle and high school students."

Following the day, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in less than one hour.

Westbrook captioned his post: "LEGACY!

Think… WHYNOT?

Grateful and blessed beyond words.

For the inner city.

- The Brodie"

Many people reacted to the post, and one person who sent out a message (via his Instagram story) was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Curry wrote: "🙌🏽 congrats @russwest44 @ninawestbrook and the whole family!"

Steph Curry IG Story
Steph Curry IG Story / September 23

Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, while Curry was selected as the seventh pick the following year.

They have faced off 48 times over the last 15 years, and Westbrook has a 25-23 record in those matchups.

Apr 21, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Westbrook spoke to Keli Johnson of Good Day LA at the event.

Westbrook: "Growing up in Los Angeles, knowing the resources I didn't have. Having the opportunity to be able to partner with L.A. Promise to bring something like this to South L.A. for their kids, for their families.... I just want to be able to bring something that kids can enjoy, come to school, have fun, have a fun and healthy learning environment."

After spending the last three and a half seasons with the Lakers and Clippers, Westbrook signed with the Nuggets over the offseason.

