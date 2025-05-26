Steph Curry's Wife Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Steph Curry is still one of the most famous (and best) athletes in the entire world.
At 37, the Golden State Warriors superstar is coming off a season where he made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
Over the years, Curry's wife (Ayesha) has built up her own following, as she has nearly eight million followers on Instagram.
Recently, she made a heartfelt post.
Ayesha captioned her post: "Our baby boy turned ONE today! Cai cai, the sweetest boy. I can't believe it's been a year. Bursting from the seams with love for him. This was a very nuanced day. I've had so many emotions."
Many people commented on her post, as there were over 2,300 messages.
@liluzishoulderroll99: "this one actually looks like ayesha’s genes finally showed up 😂 better late than never!"
@alightwithin: "what a cutie pie ... !!! love. Happy Mother's Day Ayesha !! Blessings abound."
@parisaoconnell: "Omg 1 already?? Happy Birthday cutie 😘"
@mizz_chardae: "Awww he looks like his mom and grandma ❤️😍"
Yvonne Orji: "Awwwww he’s adorable and happy Mother’s Day"
@marlandon3: "Being married and together for a decade plus and kids by the same person is forever top tier💯"
Curry finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
However, Curry did not play in the final four games due to injury.