Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Wife Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Ayesha Curry (wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Steph Curry is still one of the most famous (and best) athletes in the entire world.

At 37, the Golden State Warriors superstar is coming off a season where he made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.

Stephen Curry
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Over the years, Curry's wife (Ayesha) has built up her own following, as she has nearly eight million followers on Instagram.

Recently, she made a heartfelt post.

Ayesha captioned her post: "Our baby boy turned ONE today! Cai cai, the sweetest boy. I can't believe it's been a year. Bursting from the seams with love for him. This was a very nuanced day. I've had so many emotions."

Many people commented on her post, as there were over 2,300 messages.

@liluzishoulderroll99: "this one actually looks like ayesha’s genes finally showed up 😂 better late than never!"

@alightwithin: "what a cutie pie ... !!! love. Happy Mother's Day Ayesha !! Blessings abound."

@parisaoconnell: "Omg 1 already?? Happy Birthday cutie 😘"

NBA
Nov 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with wife Ayesha Curry prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

@mizz_chardae: "Awww he looks like his mom and grandma ❤️😍"

Yvonne Orji: "Awwwww he’s adorable and happy Mother’s Day"

@marlandon3: "Being married and together for a decade plus and kids by the same person is forever top tier💯"

NBA
Jul 27, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (right) and his wife Ayesha throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Curry finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

NBA
Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) follows through on a shot after making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

However, Curry did not play in the final four games due to injury.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.