Stephen A. Smith Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Star LeBron James After Viral Video
On Thursday evening, a video of Stephen A. Smith being confronted by LeBron James went viral.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks by a score of 113-109 (and Smith was sitting on the floor).
Via @TheFlightMike: "Wonder what LeBron was saying to Stephen A smith here"
After the incident, Smith spoke about what happened (via ESPN's First Take).
Smith: "That was LeBron James coming up to me... To confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son... That wasn't a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father, and I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. By all accounts, he's obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very, very deeply about his son."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
He is currently averaging 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.8% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 18 games.
While Bronny has had limited playing time with the Lakers, he has been a good G League player for South Bay.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Bronny James’ stats this season for the South Bay Lakers:
17.6 points
4.5 assists
4.4 rebounds
2.1 stocks
51.4 TS%"
The Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-21 record in 61 games.
They will resume action on Saturday night when they host the Boston Celtics.