Stephen A. Smith Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the NBA Finals will begin with Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts.
Before the game, Stephen A. Smith (via The Stephen A. Smith Show) revealed who he has winning the 2024 NBA Championship.
Smith: "I got the Dallas Mavericks pulling the upset and winning this series. I don't like them in a Game 7 in Boston. I like them in 6 in Dallas. Could they win a Game 7 in Boston? Sure. Could they lose in 7? Yes they could, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is something I think we gotta be prepared to behold."
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Through the first three rounds of the playoffs, they have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwovles.
Despite being the fifth seed, the Mavs have two legitimate superstars in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
A title for the Mavs at this point would not surprise anyone.
Irving won a title in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he will be playing in his fourth career NBA Finals.
On the other hand, Doncic is in the Finals for the first time in his six-year career.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then go to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 (on June 12 and June 14).
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.