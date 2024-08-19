Stephon Marbury Makes Bold Statement About Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has become one of the most beloved New York sports athletes in just two seasons with the Knicks.
The All-Star point guard is coming off a season where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Recently, Hall of Famer Walt Frazier spoke very highly of Brunson (h/t ClutchPoints and Randy Cruz of Hoops in the Sun).
Former Knicks star Stephon Marbury made a strong statement about Brunson in an Instagram comment under Frazier's quote.
Marbury wrote: "Stamped and approved! As a former @nyknicks fan and player, I believe he is the perfect spirit to lead this franchise for a lifetime. It’s amazing to witness and support. His dad did an incredible job both on the court and off."
Brunson has helped lead the Knicks to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
They are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 record.
Despite dealing with injuries, the Knicks reached Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs (before getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers).
Over the offseason, Brunson was named as the captain of the Knicks.
Via Knicks PR on August 6: "Jalen Brunson Named 36th Captain in Franchise History"
As for Marbury, he played 13 seasons for the New York Knicks, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.