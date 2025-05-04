Stephon Marbury Sends Bold Message To Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
Earlier this week, the New York Knicks advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs when they beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 116-113 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
Jalen Brunson erupted for 40 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 15/33 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "JALEN BRUNSON.
WHAT A SHOT.
WHAT A MOMENT.
KNICKS WIN THE SERIES!!"
After the game, Brunson made a post to Instagram that had over 145,000 likes.
He captioned his post: "Recovery Track 9"
There were over 4,000 comments on his post, and one person who left a message was former Knicks star Stephon Marbury.
He wrote: "The next chapter looks promising. They don’t have to believe it until afterward."
Marbury was a fan-favorite during his five-year tenure with the Knicks, so fans will likely enjoy seeing him support the team's All-Star point guard.
Brunson and the Knicks will now face off against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
They have made the postseason in all three of Brunson's years with the team.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
As for Marbury, he spent 13 seasons with the Knicks, Celtics, Nets, Suns and Timberwolves.
He made two NBA All-Star Games.