Steve Kerr Admits Mistake After Warriors-Rockets Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 95-85.
The Warriors now have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Jimmy Butler finished the victory with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals while shooting 10/19 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "In his Warriors playoff debut, Jimmy Butler III cemented himself in franchise history.
He is the 4th Warrior to record 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST, & 5+ STL in a playoff game since 1973-74, joining:
Rick Barry - 2x
Stephen Curry - 2x
Tim Hardaway - 1x"
Despite Butler's dominance, head coach Steve Kerr admitted that he left the six-time NBA All-Star in for too many minutes.
Kerr (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic): "I thought where I made a mistake.... We were rolling in that third quarter. I kept Jimmy out there because we were rolling. I thought I played him too much in the second half. I definitely need to look at the rotations and make sure we're getting guys the rest they need. Making sure we're bringing in fresh bodies."
At 35, Butler is no longer in his prime, so being able to keep him as rested as possible in the NBA playoffs will be something Kerr has to manage.
In addition, Steph Curry (who played 40 minutes) turned 37 last month.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (in Houston).