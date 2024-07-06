Steve Kerr's Brutally Honest Quote After Klay Thompson Warriors Departure
Klay Thompson has spent his entire 13-year career with the Golden State Warriors.
Earlier this month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson is leaving Golden State to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
On Saturday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr met with the media (he is in Las Vegas for Team USA Basketball).
Kerr spoke honestly about Thompson (h/t Mark Medina).
Kerr: "I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years. 10 of which I was there for. What he did for the team, the organization, for the Bay Area, for me personally, the relationship that we had, all the incredible success, but more importantly just going through it all together has been so meaningful, so amazing. We are gonna miss Klay. We wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want where you get to draw it up and execute it and everybody goes out together. We were hoping that could happen, but it didn't. We wish Klay well. We love him and we'll miss him."
Thompson helped lead the Warriors to four NBA Championships (and six Finals appearances) since the 2015 season.
On Friday evening, he sent out a heartfelt Instagram post.
Thompson captioned his post: "Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall . From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for some of the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the@warriorsorganization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened . Until we meet again. Sea captain out 🫡 #foureverchamps #splashbros4life #oaklandforever"