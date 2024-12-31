Steve Kerr Faces Social Media Backlash From NBA Fans For Cavs-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Warriors lost by a score of 113-95 to fall to 16-16 in their first 32 games.
Many fans (on social media) were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@Sheridanblog: "Steve Kerr's Warriors are UNWATCHABLE.
Fire Steve Kerr."
@_kunal555: "Insane how Mike Browm got fired and Steve Kerr still has a job"
@AirJordan1987: "Mark Jackson could have coached all those Warrior teams to championships. Steve Kerr ain’t nothing special and any real fan knows it"
@____malekbk: "When is Steve Kerr going to realize he doesn’t have the personnel to run his “system”"
@MichaelAnyanw20: "There is no way you see what’s happening and don’t fire Steve Kerr he quite literally is a horrible coach his sets don’t work and he never makes adjustments this is bout to be the second year we miss the playoffs because of his incompetence. Steph last years being wasted"
@caio_1946: "Fire Steve Kerr
Start Kuminga
Trade everybody not named Jonathan, Wardell and Draymond"
@itsMac910: "I’m glad Klay left this burning ship, and I don’t see why anyone would wanna come play behind Steph with Steve Kerr not coaching but time managing 🤦🏿♂️ "
The Warriors will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in San Francisco.
They have gone 8-8 in 16 games played at the Chase Center.
Kerr is in his 11th season at the helm for the Warriors.